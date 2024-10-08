Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, Talamasca

The Talamasca: Production Begins on Anne Rice/Immortal Universe Series

Production has officially begun on AMC's Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, and Elizabeth McGovern-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca.

They're the organization charged with keeping a watch on what's going on with Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and the rest of AMC's "Immortal Universe." Of course, we're talking about Anne Rice's The Talamasca, starring Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), and Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds). When we last checked in on how things were looking last month, Ben Davis, EVP, Original Programming, AMC Networks & AMC Studios, shared that they were "about two weeks away" from starting production. Can you guess where today's update is going?

That's right – production is now officially underway, with AMC hitting up the "Immortal Universe" social media accounts to share a look at a production clapperboard (you know those always mean that things are official).

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

