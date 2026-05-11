Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the terminal list

The Terminal List Season 2: Chris Pratt Series Returns in October

Prime Video released a teaser announcing that Chris Pratt-starring The Terminal List would be back for Season 2 on Wednesday, October 21st.

Article Summary The Terminal List Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 21 on Prime Video, the streamer confirmed during Upfronts 2026.

Chris Pratt returns as James Reece as The Terminal List shifts from revenge thriller to global espionage action.

Based on Jack Carr's True Believer, Season 2 sends Reece on a violent redemption mission across multiple regions.

The Terminal List Season 2 teases a far-reaching conspiracy tied to Moscow, Langley, and Reece's family history.

During today's Upfronts 2026 presentation, Prime Video had some big news to share with fans of series star/EP Chris Pratt and writer/showrunner David DiGilio's The Terminal List. The eight-episode second season of the streaming series adaptation of bestselling author Jack Carr's works is set to debut on Wednesday, October 21st, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Here's a look at the overview and announcement teaser that were released on Monday:

From the best-selling novels of the same name, The Terminal List centers on Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order. This season is based on Jack Carr's second novel, True Believer, in which he puts James Reece on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after completing his list. The psychological revenge thriller of the first season opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller, taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Joined by returning fan favorites like Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), Mohammed Farooq (Dar Salim), Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth), and newcomers like Freddy Strain (Gabriel Luna), Reece will uncover a conspiracy that reaches from Moscow to Langley and ties into his own family's history. The second season also stars an expanded international cast, including Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Arnold Vosloo, Shiraz Tzarfati, and more.

Building on the standard set with the first season, authenticity remains a core pillar of Prime Video's The Terminal List. Executive producer and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw and executive producer and former Army Ranger Max Adams oversee the action and authenticity work, joined by military veterans contributing as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors, and directors – including former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza (Warfare).

The Terminal List is executive produced by Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua, and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, actor, and technical advisor Jared Shaw. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC, and Civic Center Media.

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