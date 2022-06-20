The Umbrella Academy Cast Goes Game Show; 10 Best TUA Fight Scenes

It feels good, doesn't it? Knowing that there are less than 48 hours to go until Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy hits our screens for a third season? And while we're expecting some very cool last-minute pushes to get fans excited for its return, we have two very cool looks at the streaming series that aren't your typical preview clip or teaser. First up, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, and Justin H. Min take part in the Vanity Fair Game Show to see how much they really about one another. Following that, start thinking fight scenes as the streaming service runs down the best ones from Seasons 1 & 2.

From the number of tattoos that Raver-Lampman has to the number of instruments that Gallagher can play (and a whole bunch of randomness in-between), here's a look at the five seeing just how well they know (or don't know) each other:

And if you're looking for a themed recap of the past two seasons, then look no further than this rundown of the 10 best fights scenes (though we have a feeling that might have to be revised after the third season):

Now here's a look back at the panel presentation from last week's Geeked Week, with the Sparrow Academy preview beginning at around the 5:00 mark:

And here's a look back at the sneak preview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 which was also released last week, followed by a look back at the official trailer (with the streaming series dropping on June 22nd):

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.