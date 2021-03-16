The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Feels "Really Excited to Act" Now

A little more than three months ago, The Umbrella Academy star and Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page took to social media to announce that he is transgender and non-binary (he/him, they/them pronouns). In the letter (which you can check out below), he expressed his gratitude for the support he received "along this journey" and the happiness he felt at having "arrived at this place in my life" while also expressing the fears and concerns he still has over how society mistreats, degrades, and ignores trans people.

During his first interview since taking to Instagram in December 2020 to share the news (which is definitely worth checking out in its entirety here), Page explains that he initially gravitated to Vanya because of the connection he felt with the character ("I related to how much Vanya was closed off"). Now with production currently underway on the third season, the cast and crew have noticed a clear change in the actor compared to previous seasons. "It seems like there's a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort," said showrunner Steve Blackman. "There's a lightness, a lot more smiling." And while Page's return to set has been "validating" there has been the occasional awkward moment (like wrong pronoun usage). "It's going to be an adjustment," Page explains- though he's also quick to say that he feels seen and acknowledged by those around him. As for what the future holds, Page is excited about the creative challenges ahead. "I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," he explained. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Here's a look at the message Page posted in December 2020, followed by the text of opening and closing thoughts:

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society." "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."