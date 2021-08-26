The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filming Down to Final 48 Hours

First off, it's kinda funny to be covering matters of time when it comes to a series that plays fast-and-loose with the "timey-wimey" stuff. So don't think that the irony of it all is lost on us. That said? With so many other shows having returned or premiered, or on an official schedule to return or premiere, we would be lying if we said it didn't feel a little weird not having Netflix's The Umbrella Academy in the conversation. But there was good news earlier this week from Elliot Page, who confirmed this was the final week of filming on the third season. So now that it's Thursday, how are things looking? Based on an Instagram post from Cinematographer Craig Wrobleski, CSC (Fargo, Legion), it looks like things are moving along just fine, with "days remaining" now down to two.

Here's a look at Wrobleski's post from late Wednesday night offering a countdown update in a way only a world-class cinematographer could do:

EP, showrunner & now director Steve Blackman represented the show (and teasing more easter eggs than ever before this season) during Netflix's "Geeked Week" event from June and officially revealed the episode titles for The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Previously, we were introduced to who Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before his "other siblings" arrived in what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Cornwell, Oldford, Rodriguez, David, Epstein, and Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction. Now here's a look at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Justin Cornwell (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Umbrella Academy S2 | The Best Moments As Voted For By Fans (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Acg3QNLRsTk)

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.