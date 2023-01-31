The Umbrella Academy Star Justin Min: "And We're Back" for Season 4 The Umbrella Academy star Justin Min took to Instagram Stories to post a video with some familiar faces to let us know, "and we're back."

We knew that time was coming earlier this month when David Castañeda posted an image of himself on a plane with the caption, " Back to work." The giveaway was the excellent Diego/Lila (Ritu Arya) t-shirt he wore on the flight. Following that, Justin Min shared an Instagram Stories post showing that he was landing back in Toronto (after being recognized as "Mr. Hargreeves")- another excellent sign. So it's only fitting that at the end of the month, the trio is part of Min's IG Stories video letting everyone know, "… and we're back" (with a special "performance" from Castañeda). Here's a look at two screencaps:

And here's a look back at showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman's tweets confirming the episode count:

Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, here's a look at the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," that Blackman posted early in November 2022:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." So for a look at the lighter side of time-hopping and universe-destroying, check out the following bloopers from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.