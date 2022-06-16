The Undeclared War: Simon Pegg-Starring Cyberthriller Hits This Summer

The Undeclared War, a new six-part British cyberthriller set in the walls of GCHQ, the United Kingdom's surveillance and intelligence-gathering body produced by Playground, Stonehenge Films & Universal International Studios, will premiere on August 18 on Peacock (and on June 30 on the UK's Channel 4 & All 4). The last time GCHQ was featured on television was in the 2019 Doctor Who New Year's Special "Resolution" when a Dalek invaded them and exterminated everyone there.

Set in 2024, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run-up to a general election. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (played by Hannah Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead and anticipate their opponents every hidden move. The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public doesn't know you're fighting?

"'The Undeclared War' has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences," said Peter Kosminsky. "In my work, I've tried to shine a light on aspects of publicly policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead." The Undeclared War premieres on August 18 on Peacock TV (and on June 30 on the UK's Channel 4 & All 4). There will be no Daleks in it, which might be a disappointment to some viewers. But Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg and Adrian Lester are in it so that should be some consolation.