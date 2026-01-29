Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Check Out Our S27E12 "Hubris" Preview

Sean Patrick Thomas guest-stars on tonight's episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU. Here's our S27E12 "Hubris" preview.

Article Summary Sean Patrick Thomas guest-stars in Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 12, "Hubris," airing tonight on NBC

Benson fights to reunite a rescued teenager with her father, challenging the foster care system

Get a sneak peek of S27E12 with a preview, official overview, and the latest episode trailer

Kelli Giddish made a special appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month

There's a whole lot to love and appreciate when it comes to NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU. Considering the series has been running for 27 seasons, that's pretty obvious at this point. But S27E12: "Hubris" reminds us of the killer lineup of guest stars that "SVU" (and the entire franchise, for that matter) has hosted over the years. Fresh off an amazing run during the second season of Prime Video's "The Boys" spinoff, Gen V, we've got Sean Patrick Thomas guest-starring tonight. Here's a look ahead at tonight's episode (including an image gallery, trailer, and official overview), as well as a clip of Kelli Giddish's recent "interrogation" on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 12: "Hubris" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 12: "Hubris" – A teenager rescued from a dangerous situation begs Benson to help reunite her with her father; Carisi and CJ take the foster care system to task for separating families without sufficient proof. Directed by Juan José Campanella and written by Michele Fazekas.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

