The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling

To say that the Walking Dead universe has been going through a bit of a rollercoaster ride this year would be an understatement, all starting with the production shutdowns that resulted from the growing COVID pandemic. As productions slowly started their engines back up again, we learned that The Walking Dead would be ending after a 24-episode 11th season. In its place, a spinoff series for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) helmed by Angela Kang, and an anthology series being developed by Scott M. Gimple. All of that, and fans still have the sixth season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, the series debut of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the long-delayed 10th season finale of the flagship series. Which got us wondering: so what's going on with the film or films?

Over the past few months, we've heard from Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, and Pollyanna McIntosh – all pretty much on the same page: the movies are still moving forward, it's just a matter of getting the right green light regarding COVID protocols. With definitive endpoints for both The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (which has CRM an essential aspect of its story), it should also make it easier to know how the film's storyline will play out. But one person we haven't heard much (if anything) from on the subject is Rick Grimes himself, Andrew Lincoln- until now.

Speaking with Collider while promoting his film Penguin Bloom with Naomi Watts, Lincoln was asked if he could offer any update on the film's future and how production was going. Lincoln responded with a fun anecdote before offering the four words that impatient fans would want to hear: "We're working on it." Not exactly Tolstoy's War and Peace length-wise, but a much better response than "no comment," an awkward "Well, not that you mention it…" as he refuses to look at the camera, or pretending your signal cut out.

AMC Networks and Twitch announced a new partnership that brings every corner of TWD Universe to the service starting this Sunday, September 20th. The TWDUniverse channel kicks off with a live show, followed by a watch-along during episode premieres, then continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night (launching with approximately 12 hours of original content a week).

But that's far from all, so here's a look at what the channel will have to offer followed by a rundown with launch dates and additional details on how to enjoy the full TWDUniverse experience:

"Launch Party" (Sunday, September 20): For its first stream, TWDUniverse will kick off with a Launch Party featuring hosts Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay, and Dylan Gabriel Guerra as they welcome fans into the TWDUniverse community to learn, play, and discuss among the most authoritative voices on the franchise, as well as kick off a season 10 interactive marathon of The Walking Dead.

"The Walking Dead Catch Up" (Sunday, September 20): The hosts will lead fans through select episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 and Fear The Walking Dead season 5, with real-time reactions as they watch and interact with the community, leading up to the much-anticipated premiere of episode 1016 on October 4.

"Re-Watching Dead" (Thursday, September 24): A weekly deep dive discussion show focusing on a spoiler-filled exploration into past episodes of The Walking Dead – exploring both on-screen and behind-the-scenes stories. Fans will get to re-live the first time they saw the show through an interactive discussion of the story and dig deeper behind the scenes via interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactive segments and games where they are part of the show.

"World Beyond Celebration/tbd" (Sunday, September 27): A variety show celebration of World Beyond composed of quick segments diving into cast interviews, BTS discussion, or fun and games with the audience. Framed around the idea of "youth," many of the stitching comes from exploring what younger versions of Walking Dead characters would be like. Plus, it gives us a chance to get to know our hosts and guests better as they share stories from their high school years, as well.

On Sunday, October 4, "TWD Sundays" debuts with 4 hours of continuous streaming content each week:

7:30 pm "Recapping Dead Pre-Show": Hosts dive into recaps of the previous week's episode, explore theories and give their best predictions and speculations before the new episode premieres on television.

9:00 pm "Live Watch Party": During the episode, TWDUniverse will keep streaming on Twitch to create a live second-screen experience for new episodes in The Walking Dead Universe with behind-the-scenes info pop-ups, interactions from the community and live host reactions.

11:00 pm "After Show": Following the premiere of Talking Dead, fans can continue the discussion in a more informal, interactive space on Twitch, taking a deeper dive into the new episodes.