Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 6 Review: Twisters & Pagan Rituals

FOX's Bob's Burgers went on a haunting field trip in their Halloween episode "Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)," featuring guides Eleanor and Brom voiced by Chelsea Peretti and Andrés du Bouchet. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you, so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers brought us along for a ride as Louise (Kristen Schaal), and her schoolmates went to an apple orchard that brought out the popularity contest among the fourth graders. Meanwhile, Tina (Dan Mintz) and Gene (Eugene Mirman) attempt to keep their costumes from falling apart. The concept of the film Twister as their group costume with Louise sent me into a fit of laughter. I'm a sucker for the smart jokes and ways the series has taken on film references and pop culture in general. Linda (John Roberts) attempts to save the day multiple times as she receives news from Tina and Gene about their costumes literally unfolding. Linda is a dedicated mom and a creative person, can't ever fault her for that.

This episode of Bob's Burgers was truly a lot of fun, but it also didn't feel as much like a Halloween story; instead, it felt like a fall or seasonal story. Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Louise should have had a longer amount of time together as he searched for bees and she ran from the group. Their dynamic has always been fantastic, and I wish that was explored more in this episode. I hope for future episodes that characters like Louise are also allowed more room to be darker with their jokes because it's something I see lacking in these past couple of seasons. However, I loved the inclusion of adventure that came with Louise's fear that she was the target of some sort of pagan ritual during the field trip.

Bob's Burgers did a great job with the Belcher kids' costumes, but the minor story involving Gene, Tina, and Linda felt forced in a way. The dynamics between certain major characters can often work well in this series, but some tend to miss the mark. I wasn't excited or as entertained by the costume mishaps as I thought I'd be. Luckily that portion became a minor disappointment for an episode that did overall convey a great sense of autumn joys and some Halloween-related moods.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

This episode does not contain an opening sequence with a store or van title.

"Rosemary's Baby Corn Burger (With Rosemary and baby corn)"

