The Walking Dead Continuing with Maggie, Negan as Leads Considered

Before "Dead City," Lauren Cohan shared that continuing The Walking Dead for four more seasons with her & Jeffrey Dean Morgan was considered,

After one episode, we can safely say that AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City has us hooked for the long haul (check out our review here). But now, thanks to a recent interview that Cohan did with BuzzFeed, we're learning that Negan & Maggie's story nearly went in a different direction – and without a time jump, it seems. "Before I even went back to 'The Walking Dead' at the end of Season 10, ["The Walking Dead" franchise CCO & "Dead City" EP] Scott Gimple had asked me about my interest in either coming back on the show or doing a different show," Cohan shared. "Originally, what they ended up deciding to do was have me come back on the show and then have Jeff [Dean Morgan] and I 'take over.' At the time, Norman [Reedus] was going to leave, Andy [Lincoln] had already left, Danai [Gurira] had left. We were gonna go into Season 11 and do four more years with the show, with Jeff and I kind of remaining on 'The Walking Dead.'" But moving forward with the characters became the preferred choice, with Cohan adding, "In the end, they had this idea for 'Dead City,' with our characters in a whole new location with a new storyline and that sounded really exciting because it meant we could jump forward in time."

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. While we wait for preview images for the season's second episode to drop, here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

