The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Filming in Spain; New Subtitle?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus confirms filming in Spain for Season 3. Will it get a title change from "The Book of Carol"?

When we last checked in to see how things were going with AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Reedus was discussing how long he sees Daryl's journey continuing and added that they were "about to start Season 3" (and making a bold claim about the season finale of "The Book of Carol," too). Continuing his press tour for his new film The Bikeriders, Reedus had an additional bit of intel that should definitely get fans speculating. Early on in his interview with American Rider, Reedus shares how he plans to shoot more episodes of his travel docuseries Ride with Norman Reedus while working on the third season of "Daryl Dixon" – noting that he would be filming in Spain. Hmmm… and another interesting moment comes when he says, "…right after that first season, or 'third season' rather…" We put the quotes around "third season" because Reedus gave it air quotes during the interview. Could we be looking at a third season that will run under a different subtitle – similar to the addition of "The Book of Carol" for Season 2? Stay tuned…

Here's a look at Reedus's complete interview with American Rider, with his comments regarding the third season of "Daryl Dixon" kicking in at around the 2:40 mark in the video below:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

