The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Now 8 Eps? Coates "Lead Bad Guy"

The Walking Dead: Dead City star Kim Coates dropped two interesting Season 2 updates during Kurt Sutter & Katey Sagal's Pie podcast.

Just before April hit, we learned that the second season of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City would be bringing aboard some major acting firepower in FX's Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates. At the time, we didn't have any details about his character other than he was expected to play a "pivotal role" in the series. Thanks to Sons of Anarchy co-creator Kurt Sutter & star Katey Sagal's podcast Pie, Coates was able to pass along an important detail about his character – and the season's episode count. While sharing what he was working on next, Coates noted that he was the "lead bad guy" in the second season – and that the season will be eight episodes and not six.

Here's a look at Coates checking in with Sutter and Sagal during their Pie podcast – with Coates discussing "Dead City" beginning at around the 46:25 mark:

The Walking Dead: JDM, Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance

"Yeah, that would just be phenomenal to see. Yeah, funny enough, we had a conversation a couple of weeks ago about it… um, I think so. I mean, I'd love to have him; he would love to come and do it – sometimes, our schedules won't quite work out the way we want them to," Morgan shared in response to a fan asking about the chances of him meeting up with Jensen Ackles in TWD universe during a recent fan event – adding later that "We'd love it to happen, I'll tell you that."

"This is a real sweet spot, I think, in both our careers, that we can have dear friends who are thriving in a multitude of shows and movies and stuff in this industry. In this industry, people like to work with people they trust, and so now I have – we have – friends who are doing really well and say, 'Hey, do you want to come over and do a spot on the show, or you want to come do this movie together?'" Ackles added. "So, there are those conversations quite a bit but like Jeff said, a lot of it comes down to availability and whether or not they can work that out, but yeah, I think any opportunity [we] get to go play on set together, that's a good jump."

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

