Peacemaker: Frank Grillo Knows The REAL Reason James Gunn Hired Him

Frank Grillo (Rick Flag, Sr.) believes he's figured out the REAL reason why James Gunn hired him for the second season of Max's Peacemaker.

When it comes to DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU, Frank Grillo has been having a pretty good month so far. Portraying Rick Flag, Sr., Grillo got a chance to clean up some recording work for the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos. Then came the big news that Flag, Sr. would be making the jump from animation to live-action, joining the Season 2 cast of Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Of course, Grillo has proven himself as a versatile actor who knows his way around an action scene – but based on some Peacemaker-themed artwork that Gunn shared on Instagram Stories, Grillo believes he has discovered the real reason why Gunn hired him…

And here's a look back at Gunn announcing that Grillo was joining the cast of Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

