The Walking Dead: "Dead City" & "The Book of Carol" News Updates

Here's an update on what we learned about AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol and Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City.

By the time the dust settled on San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), TWD fans were left with a whole lot to look forward to when it comes to AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. For the former, it was an official trailer (which you can check out below) – and for the latter, it was an official SDCC teaser for the second season. But that was far from all – including new preview images, casting news – and even an official renewal announcement. Here's a look at what we learned:

"The Walking Dead: Dead City": Not only did we get a confirmation that the second season would be arriving in 2025, but we also learned about some of the new faces joining the cast: Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows) in the role of "Benjamin Pierce;" Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face) in the role of "Major Lucia Narvaez;" Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline) in the role of "Christos;" Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) in the role of "Roksana."

In addition, we have the following official overview that includes a note of the second season: "'The Walking Dead: Dead City' follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol": Set to hit screens on September 29th, the first 11 minutes of the opening episode were released on AMC+. Following that came the confirmation that fans had been waiting for – the series is returning for a third season, based in and around Madrid (with filming expected to kick off next month). Here's the logline for the third season: "Season three tracks Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

