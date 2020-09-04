The Walking Dead Director Talks Andrew Lincoln, JD Morgan & More

As we continue time-traveling into the past, present, and future of The Walking Dead universe, this stop finds us checking in with Skybound's Johnny O'Dell and the Talk Dead to Me podcast. This week, O'Dell sits down with famed television director Rosemary Rodriguez (Jessica Jones, The Good Wife), who made an indelible impact on the series' canon with Season 7's "Sing Me a Song," Season 8's "The Damned," and Season 9's "The Obliged" (Andrew Lincoln's penultimate turn as Rick Grimes). In the first preview clip, Rodriguez praises Lincoln for being a "stellar human being" with a great story about coming to set on his day off to meet with the then-new director to make sure they were on the same page on working with Chandler Riggs' Carl and how that bonded them.

In this clip, the director reveals how her work on The Good Wife with Jeffrey Dean Morgan lead her to TWD, and how director/executive prodcuer Greg Nicotero helped her become a part of the long-running AMC series.

If that's not enough for you to check out the entire podcast then we don't know what else we can do. But since we know you are, we have the rest of Rodriguez's Talk Dead to Me conversation here:

Here's how "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.