The Walking Dead Finale Not Dropping Early: Thank You, AMC Networks

So back in August 2021, Bleeding Cool went live with an editorial entitled The Walking Dead Series Finale: Time to Stop the Drop, AMC (you can revisit it here), where we ran down the arguments against dropping the series finale (S11E24 "Rest in Peace") early for AMC+ subscribers. To be fair, we did it with the understanding that TWD has been a big subscriber draw for AMC Networks' streaming service, so we understood the argument for the finale being an even bigger draw to the streamer. That said, we also argued that the final episode was going to be an emotional one for millions. We've felt the joy they felt as they found a way to live on for just one more day, feeling their heartbreak as the world around them continued eating away at the basic elements of their humanity. We pushed back against those who wrote off the series with their "show's been bad since the __ season" bullshit as the series went through a renaissance at a point when other shows would be folding up their creative tents and coasting by now. Well, guess what? AMC made it official earlier today that S11E24 "Rest in Peace" would hit AMC & AMC+ on the same day at the same time. And for that, I want to make sure we thank AMC Networks, Showrunner & EP Angela Kang, TWD CCO Scott Gimple, and everyone else who did or may have had a role in making the decision to think of the fans first.

A Look at The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 "A New Deal"

In the following opening minutes to this weekend's episode, we pick up where the last episode left off… with a standoff in place over Lance (Josh Hamilton). But Carol (Melissa McBride) and Pamela (Laila Robins) already have a deal in place that would bring Lance to justice and give our survivors a chance to keep living (and for the Commonwealth to keep standing). One small problem? It looks like Lance is going to take the wrap for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) action, too. And we're not sure that's going to sit well with folks. As you're about to see, Daryl already has a "point" he would like to make on the matter:

In the following clip, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) explains to Carol why he won't be taking the option to leave the Commonwealth. And yes, it's a big, steel-toed-boot-kick to the feels that will leave you not only understanding why but rooting for him every step of the way. Here's hoping Jerry (Cooper Andrews) stays, too. With only seven episodes left to go, here's a look at a sneak preview of this week's chapter, S11E18 "A New Deal":

Reedus stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night talk show to check in with the host, and he brought along a preview clip for this weekend that sees Daryl packing to leave with Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ (Antony Azor)… but why? Unfortunately, we don't get the answer to that in the clip… or where it is that Judith's gone.

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead (with S11E18 "A New Deal" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):