The Walking Dead: Here's Another BTS Look at That Time Jump Alt Ending

We've made peace with the fact that AMC's The Walking Dead won't be returning to our screens, shifting our focus to what Fear the Walking Dead and those three spinoffs have to offer when it comes to expanding the TWD universe. But that doesn't mean we still don't get nostalgic, especially with Cinematographer Duane Charles Manwiller (Madame Web) sharing yet another look at the time jump alternate ending that everyone's waiting to see. As you know, Judith's (Cailey Fleming) narrations over the last run of episodes were meant to lead up to a series finale scene that didn't get used where a time jump would've introduced us to older versions of Judith, RJ, Gracie, and others.

"One more little BTS shot from the final episode's alternate ending. A scene that we shot but never aired. No doubt someday down the road we'll be able to watch this somewhere in some TWD universe," Manwiller writes as the caption to a recent post. "Who knows the tag for the actress driving? Nosotros somos los muertos vivientes." Here's a look:

"Here's another little BTS shot from the alternate ending of the finale that never quite made the cut. Director Greg Nicotero sits high on the perch of the insert vehicle, getting ready to do some driving work," Manwiller wrote as the caption to his previously-released behind-the-scenes image. "For even simple moving shots in cars, the amount of work that goes into it is HUGE. This type of rig is called a process trailer. You basically load up the car, lights, camera, sound, and anything else needed and tow that puppy down the street. There's more low-pro options available, but for this scene's requirements, the insert trailer was the way to go. Nosotros somos los muertos vivientes":

"First off, I'm blown away [by] how many people actually already knew about the original ending. I loved how the show ended, but I must say shooting this flash forward was pretty cool. Hope we'll get to see that scene someday," Manwiller wrote as the caption to the following post introducing the future players of the franchise. "And no, I don't even know the actors well enough to tag them. It was a short single day with them. Here's a more up-and-personal shot of the cast. Can you guess who's who's? Nosotros somos los muertos vivientes."

Here's a look at how the Insider report described the ending from sources: "After Daryl rode off, we cut forward to the Freedom Parkway, outside Atlanta — where the iconic shot of Rick rode down from the pilot. See an ethanol-modified van, with a young woman and man in the front seats (in their twenties). And through the scene, we come to realize it's adult RJ and Judith. Other adult versions of the kids are in the back — Coco, Gracie, etc. They're out there, looking to escort any survivors back to their communities. Continuing the legacy of their parents. As RJ speaks over the radio, he finishes with: "If you can hear me, answer back. This is Rick Grimes." (Which, of course, is his name — and the line Rick said in the pilot.) Then we end with the voice of a survivor answering back: '…Hello?'" And here's Manwiller's first post showing a van, confirming that the time jump alternate ending scene was where the image he posted came from in the comments section of the post: