The Walking Dead Invades Joe Bob Briggs' The Last Drive-In This Month

With AMC's The Walking Dead ready to wrap up its run after 11 seasons mostly in 2022, this month seems as good a time as any for EP & Special Effects Make-up Supervisor/Designer Greg Nicotero to spend some time talking all things walkers with none other than horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs. That's what viewers can look forward to on Friday, October 29, when Shudder Original special The Last Drive-in: The Walking Dead debuts on the horror streamer and AMC+. Produced by Matt Manjourides & Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings, the special finds Briggs and Nicotero screening the first two episodes of the first season (with fans invited to join a live watch premiere night at 9 pm ET via the Shudder TV feed and on-demand on AMC+, with the hashtags #TheLastDriveIn and #TheWalkingDead).

Now here's a look at the announcement from Briggs for The Last Drive-in: The Walking Dead:

Here's a look at the first official teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2, premiering on February 20, 2022; followed by a look at an overview & preview for this weekend's "Part 1" finale, "For Blood":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 "For Blood": The Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd; Pope suspects Maggie is behind the attack, while Daryl treads carefully; Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers. Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Erik Mountain.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Daryl & Reapers vs Walkers: Mid-Season Finale | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kf6bn8kZlkI)

Here's a look back at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.