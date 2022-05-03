The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus on Spinoff, Melissa McBride Departure

Between Jeffrey Dean Morgan, AMC, and The Walking Dead coming out publically to defend him from accusations he "forced" Melissa McBride off of the Daryl/Carol spinoff from toxic fans, and David Zabel (EP, Stumptown) replacing TWD showrunner Angela Kang (stepping down to focus on other projects) on the series, last week was an oddly busy week behind the scenes of the TWD universe. Now, we're getting to hear from Norman Reedus on the matter (kinda) during his time on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While not addressing the reaction/backlash from some fans, Reedus discusses why McBride departed the project and why he's expecting Daryl and Carol's paths to cross again (along with other familiar faces).

Beginning at the 2:45 mark, Fallon brings up that Reedus will be moving on from TWD to (now) his own spinoff series. The actor addresses McBride no longer being a part of the project early in his response, explaining that she was "taking time off" after her time on the long-running AMC series and that "she deserves it." But it doesn't sound like Daryl will be apart from Carol for too long… or from some other familiar faces, too. "I imagine those characters [Daryl & Carol] are going to meet back up at (gestures) 'some point'," Reedus added. "And I might even meet up with some other characters down the road, so yeah." The other part that caught our attention was towards the end when he drops the word "mission" when explaining how they approached him for the spinoff- further confirming that The Walking Dead series finale will also be the beginning of something huge. Here's a look at Reedus' interview with Fallon from Monday night:

While it might be a few months still until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it wasn't too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The Following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. Now here's your first look at what's to come as AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall: