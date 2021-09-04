The Walking Dead S11 "Hunted": 21 Thoughts That Are 106% Spoiler-Free

Heading into Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, here's how things stand. Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) & the rest of our survivors ran head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it started off poorly and doesn't look to be getting any better. Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to catch horses for Alexandria to help transport food. And we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) cope with the world around them. So that was an overview of what "Hunted" has to offer, and now we get to the fun stuff.

Okay, so here's the deal. Our spoiler-filled review will be hitting the site immediately after it airs on AMC on Sunday night, but just to have a little fun? We kept notes as we screened the episode to offer our thoughts on what was going on. Now to be clear? This is spoiler-free so it won't matter if you haven't seen the episode yet. That means we're keeping things vague and then throwing in some random references that (hopefully) will be an odd tease now but make a whole lot more sense once you've seen it. If there's anything we can't keep vague, we'll mark it as "[???]" so as to not ruin anything. Everybody clear on the rules? Excellent! Now enjoy this deep dive into the TWD portion of my brain as I go stream of consciousness with "Hunted."

Right from the start, hit with a The Blair Witch Project vibe.

Watching the opener was like watching someone jumping into a gunfight with a rubber band & a paperclip.

Out of the mouths of babes…

Props to Angela Kang & the team for honoring a number of horror movie styles & genres this early on.

A wounded [???] is a very deadly [???] (and those are words I never thought I'd ever type).

"I'm on your side, Maggie."

I know I'm sounding like a broken record but since it's the final season? Maybe we look at giving Rosita a deeper and more meaningful storyline. Serratos could carry her own ep without breaking a sweat so more focus on her, please.

Carol, Rosita, Magda & Kelly: Bad-Ass Squad 9000 (though one of them might end up eating their words)

Wow! Michael Cudlitz's Abraham name-dropped. We have a theory we can't share right now. We hope we're wrong.

"So we're just going to go towards the screaming? Cool."

Looks like we won't be getting any Sweet Tooth-like moments this season. Damn.

Damn if this show doesn't always seem to find at least an ounce of hope among all of the s**t they have to deal with.

Looks like [???] has a different kind of faith now…

Start adjusting those cast scorecards!

So remember that bit I wrote earlier about "hope"? Yeah… well… it comes with a price.

Damn the sacrifices that [???] has made over the course of this series…

"It's not that bad. Not like the spiders."

Personally? Abandoned places of worship never rank too high on my list of places to hang out in but maybe that's just us?

And then there were two…

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 "Hunted": Maggie's mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye & written by Vivian Tse.