The Walking Dead S11E13 Preview: Aaron & Gabriel Meet A New Community

As we've seen already heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11, "Warlords" finds Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) agreeing to serve as "ambassadors" for the Commonwealth (though it seems more to curry favor with Josh Hamilton's Hornsby) to make contact with a new community. Well, it looks like things don't go too well (remember the last time those two traveled together?). And then Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) end up being pulled into the situation, one that appears to be going from bad to worse in the blink of an eye… the kind of situation that could bring war between the Commonwealth and the surrounding communities (and anti-Commonwealth resistance forces). In the following sneak preview, we see the initial stages of Aaron and Gabriel's attempts to make first contact with the new community. And let's just say the situation is far from ideal…

So with that in mind, here's a preview of what lies ahead with tonight's chapter, "Warlords":

Can Aaron and Gabriel break through to these survivors? Find out on a new #TWD tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/I6ZzlqBVUQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the original promo, followed by an overview of this week's chapter along with a look at the overview for the long-running series' final midseason finale this April:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 "Warlords": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.