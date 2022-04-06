The Walking Dead S11P02 Finale Poster Gives Us Serious OG TWD Vibes

Okay, so we just want to say right from the jump that we've seen the finale to AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 (the final midseason finale ever) and we're just going to leave two words here to describe it. F***ing. Wow. Now before we get to the preview images & overview for "Acts of God," we wanted to share the official key art poster for the episode. Now while we would've shared it with all of you anyway, we wanted to get this one in particular out there because it vibes so much like the OG promotional key art from the "Rick" seasons. Who in their right mind is going to mess with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in that image below? And then look who they have as their backup! As sad as we are to see the series go (even if it's branching into spinoffs), the image below does a nice job matching the "summer blockbuster with a brain" quality that the show's been running with for 15 episodes so far this season.

Now here's a look at the official preview images for this weekend's midseason finale of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 (currently streaming on AMC+) along with the episode overview previously released by the cable network:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 "Acts of God": In the very last midseason finale for The Walking Dead, our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications. Directed by Catriona McKenzie and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.