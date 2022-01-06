The Walking Dead Season 11b Preview Image: Maggie's Had Enough

As fans of AMC's long-running horror series have known for some time now, 2022 sees the end of a modern television classic as The Walking Dead returns this February for the second of a three-part 11th & final season. And from what we've seen from the first teaser for Season 11b (which you can check out again below), our survivors' lives are about to change in some pretty massive ways. But before Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the rest of the Commonwealth's "welcoming committee" can head down the main street of Alexandria, there's still the very large matter of Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers looking to wipe them off the face of the earth But as you're about to see in the following first-look image from the series return, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) looks like she's done running and is ready to put an end to the Reapers once and for all.

Now here's a look at the first teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 followed by a look at the most recent overview, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.