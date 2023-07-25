Posted in: AMC, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, andrew lincoln, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead Spinoff Too Much For Rick Grimes to "Hand"-le?

AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live teaser has us worried about one of Rick Grimes' body parts.

Just because the teaser for AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is only 30 seconds long doesn't mean that there isn't enough there to rewatch it 30 times for clues. At least, that's what we've been told. And if there's one scene that's sticking out to us, it's the one your see screencapped below. Because once you take into account a lot of factors that we're going to jump into in a second, we can't shake this feeling that by the time the final credits roll on the season finale of the Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring spinoff? Well, let's just say that Rick might end up finally matching his comic book counterpart in a very key (but delayed) way. Or, to put it another way? Michonne should be getting half-off on glove purchases moving forward. Okay, just to be on the safe side because we're going to discuss some rumblings from filming that weren't confirmed, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down that image we mentioned earlier as a spoiler buffer…

So here's the thing about Rick Grimes and his hand. He loses it. Well, at least he did in the comics universe – in The Walking Dead #28 when The Governor takes it off with a knife to let Rick know just how serious he was. And based on what we see in the scene depicted above, it looks like that might finally be happening in the live-action universe. The way & the direction that Rick is swinging that ax looks like he's swinging down on something – and that primal scream-level yell sounds like something you would do just before cutting off your own hand. In the past, Lincoln had mentioned how he wished Rick had lost his hand during his run on the original series, so it looks like he's getting his wish. Adding to all of this were rumblings during filming based on what folks around where filming was taking place reportedly saw on some discarded production paperwork that would lend some serious weight to the theory that Rick won't be ending the season's run with two hands. Again, with all of the "fake facts" out there, take everything with a ten-ton grain of salt. Here's a helpful look back at the teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live so you can see for yourselves what we're talking about:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

