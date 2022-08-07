The Walking Dead Spinoffs Update: Daryl in France, Fear TWD S08 & More

So Chris Hardwick was joined by a number of familiar faces for AMC's live Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview. As you can guess from the title, the special covered the final episodes as well as the upcoming spinoffs focusing on Norman Reedus' Daryl; Lauren Cohan's Maggie & Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan; Andrew Lincoln's Rick & Danai Gurira's Michonne, and the August 14th-debuting anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead (and maybe some Fear TWD news?). So what did we learn from "The Walking Dead" CCO Scott M. Gimple & EP/Director Michael Satrazemis?

Maggie/Negan Spinoff: Cohan confirmed that they just wrapped filming the first episode, while Gimple emphasized that NYC will be an entirely different world for Maggie and Negan, with "warring faction" and (yes) zip lines.

Daryl Spinoff: Gimple confirmed that it will take place in France and tie into the end credit scene from The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The David Zabel-showrun spinoff will find Daryl a "fish out of water" one more time, forced to "reinvent… find himself again."

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 8: Satrazemis confirmed that filming on the eighth season was getting underway this week and that the move to Savannah and a "low country, beach area" allows them to "reinvent the show a bit." And then there's the matter of Kim Dickens' Madison and the role that she'll play moving forward that's also a wild card in what's to come.

Rick/Michonne Spinoff: Gimple says it's been "fun" working on it with Lincoln & Gurira as well as some TWD "veterans." Fans can expect the loving couple as well as "Red Machete" Rick and the same Michonne who taught a lesson to The Governor.

Now here's a look back at the SDCC trailer released last month for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3, with the series set to return on Sunday, October 2nd:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…