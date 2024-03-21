Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, episode 5, preview, the ones who live, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Episode 5 Trailer

Someone's tracking Rick and Michonne in this trailer promo for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5: "Become."

As much as we would like to think of "What We" as the season finale – with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) back on the same page and making their way back home – that's clearly not the case. As we saw in the images that were released for this Sunday's "Become," our duo has someone on their trail – and we have a feeling that it might just be Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). Those concerns are only amplified by the trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live that was released earlier today – with Michonne coming to a realization at the end of it that left us more than a bit concerned…

Here's the official episode trailer for the season's penultimate episode, along with a look at the image gallery that was released earlier this week for "Become" – followed by what else you need to know about AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

How will this end? Only TWO episodes left of #TheOnesWhoLive. Don't miss a new episode this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/FGtwIESKJX — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

