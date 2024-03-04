Posted in: AMC, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, Episode 2, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Huge E02 "Gone" Image Gallery

AMC released a HUGE number of images from Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live S01E02: "Gone."

Article Summary AMC unleashes a massive image gallery for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live S01E02: "Gone".

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira continue their journey as Rick and Michonne in the latest episode.

Epic love story unfolds in a changed world where Rick and Michonne face the living and the dead.

A behind-the-scenes featurette offers insight into Lincoln and Gurira's return as iconic duo.

By the time the dust settled on AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live S01E02: "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell), Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) – when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) asks Rick (Lincoln) that painfully blunt question – we not only learned Michonne's (Gurira) backstory leading up to last week's reunion with Rick but we also got more of their reunion in the here-and-now than we expected. But with Jadis back on the scene, Rick & Michonne's plans just got a lot more complicated – and a whole lot deadlier for many people. With that in mind, we have a massive addition to the episode's image gallery to pass along, covering all of those aspects of the episode that they couldn't before because of spoilers. And, folks? We're talking a seriously massive addition to the episode's image gallery – take a look:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

