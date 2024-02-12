Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Mini-Teaser Focus: Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes gets the spotlight in a new mini-teaser from AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Okay, first up? We're giving AMC serious props for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime behind-the-scenes special they released for Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (which you can check out below). But now it's back to the mini-teasers profiling the spinoff series' main cast – and who better to return with than the main man himself… Rick Grimes – and he's returning in major badass mode.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser profile released by AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live earlier today – followed by a look back at what else we know about the series:

The search ends on February 25th. Rick Grimes is back in #TheOnesWhoLive on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/4b0OZlTViI — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during the big game – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

