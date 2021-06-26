The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast Signals Season 2 Filming Wrap

By the time the first season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond wrapped, Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) were heading out on CRM black helicopter to head deeper into the heart of darkness known as CRM. Meanwhile, Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Percy (Ted Sutherland), and Will (Jelani Alladin) were literally left on the outside, looking in… which may not be a bad position for them to be in considering what viewers have seen from inside one of the CRM facilities. For a two-season spinoff heading into its final season, that's a pretty good cliffhanger to leave the viewers to speculate over before the second season- which appears to be wrapping up its production. In the following posts, the cast shares their respective posts marking their respective filming wrap- kicking off with Alexa Mansour (Hope) thanking showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple, the TWD: World Beyond team, and AMC's main franchise for giving her the opportunity to play Hope (with Negrete responding):

Next up, we have Hal Cumpston (Silas) checking in with an Instagram Stories starring Nicolas Cantu (Elton) signaling things getting ready to wrap:

Finally, Nico Tortorella (Felix) checks in from having wrapped a day ago, while Annet Mahendru (Huck) checks in to thank everyone after having finished up about a week ago:

In the clip released last year, AMC offered a calendar for what TWD universe fans can expect in 2021, starting with The Walking Dead returning on February 28 with the first of six new episodes, as did Talking Dead. The second half of the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead kicked off on April 11 and TWD: World Beyond wraps up its run when its second and final season airs later this year. In addition, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 would premiere this summer (which we now know will be August 22), and that Fear the Walking Dead season 7 would hit screens later this year:

Here's a look at the previously-released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser for its second and final season:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring during the first season were Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life.

