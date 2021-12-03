The Walking Dead: World Beyond Finale Exclusive: "No Going Back" Now

While this weekend is clearly an important one for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead as it heads into its midseason finale with an impressive run of seventh-season episodes that continue the original spinoff series' renaissance, it would be safe to say that the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be grabbing huge chunks of the TWDU family's attention. Because it's no longer just about the endgame in the war between Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) & the resistance, and the forces of CRM. As we learned over the last few weeks, what's left (and who's left standing) will have repercussions throughout the TWD universe. So it seems only right and with a heavy heart that we present the following exclusive preview of Sunday night's "The Last Light," looking back on when our four heroes first began their journey before a brief look at just how much they've changed over the course of two seasons.

Now here's a look at "No Going Back," an exclusive preview for this weekend's series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, followed by a look at the official overview for "The Last Light":

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 10 "The Last Light": The group faces enemies, living and dead, on their way to save the future… and themselves. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Maya Goldsmith & Carson Moore.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Oakes also joined the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (sorry, but we tried giving you the benefit of the doubt). Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath executive produce, with AMC Studios producing & distributing.​