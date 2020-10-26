Before we get to a preview package for this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, can we take a second to quickly address the end-credits scene from "The Wrong End of a Telescope"? Okay, good, because… what?!? After an episode filled with "personal bonding and growth," the series hits us with a scene that not only calls into question the health and safety of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) father but also the overall scope and reach of CRM. Also? This does not bode well for a certain Rick Grimes, either…

So with all of that still bouncing around in our skulls, we present a sneak preview for the next episode "Madman Across the Water" that finds Huck (Annet Mahendru) pitching a "Plan B" to Felix (Nico Tortorella) in case they can't get the entire group to return (a plan that left us wondering about Huck's true objective). Following that, we have a look at the brief episode overview followed by a mini-trailer that also finds Elton's (Nicolas Cantu) loyalties tested.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 5 "Madman Across the Water": The group must cross a river; a plot to turn the group around hits a snag.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.