The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Felix Needs to Buy Elton Time

To say last week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond left our feels on red alert for the well-being of not only Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) father Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), but also our main man Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when it comes to whatever CRM has going on in those testing facilities. And as much as Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) try to convince our young survivors that they're not ready to survive in the real world and that they should turn around, there's this haunting knowledge that we have that they don't take makes this all a little disturbing: there is no home left for them to go back to.

Which leads us to the following Bleeding Cool-exclusive preview for this Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond courtesy of the fine folks at AMC. In the following scene from "Madman Across the Water," Felix makes do with what he has to keep a horde from getting too close to the kids in an effort to give the group more time to get a makeshift boat into the water. Iris and Hope jump in when straggling empties make their way through the blockade. Meanwhile, Elton (Nicolas Cantu) fights his claustrophobia to help get the boat running- but a problem arises.

Here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview, with Huck pitching a "Plan B" to Felix that comes across very "divide and conquer"- even Felix seems a little thrown by Huck's proposal. Following that, we have a look at the episode overview followed by the promo that also finds Elton's loyalties tested, and Hope realizing that not everyone's as supportive of their mission to find Iris and Hope's father as she first thought.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 5 "Madman Across the Water": While the group works together to cross the Mississippi River, a plot to steer the teens back home hits a snag. A member of the group must overcome past trauma to save the others from an approaching threat.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.