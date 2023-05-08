The Walking Dead: Would Negan & Rick Be Friends Now? Some Thoughts The Walking Dead wants to know if TWD fans think Rick Grimes & Negan would be friends post-series finale. We have some thoughts on that...

Back in November 2022, around the time that AMC's The Walking Dead S11E22 "Faith" hit our screens, we addressed the issue of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan being spared by Rick (Andrew Lincoln) so that Negan could live to see a better society grow around him (though it was definitely against the wishes of Lauren Cohan's Maggie). Basically, it was so that Rick could prove Negan was wrong. And yet, what's fascinating about the debate is that Negan's gone beyond even what Rick envisioned via his "mercy." Ironically, it would be his bond with Judith (Cailey Fleming) that would lead Negan to his redemption, proving himself a key ally time and time again, saving a number of our favorites (including Dog), and even starting a new family & helping establish a new community (of course, it looks like some old ways may have come back heading into The Walking Dead: Dead City). Personally, the moment that people are starting to talk about more and more (what with the spinoff series in play) is how Rick would react to seeing Negan after the finale of the long-running series. In fact, that's the question being asked on TWD's social media accounts. Even with everything that Negan put him through if Rick's philosophy is to be more than words, then Rick would need to have that moment when Rick realizes just how much he underestimated Negan's capacity for change.

But does Negan deserve redemption? If we're applying "Rick's Rules," then Negan definitely does, based on his "body of work" since being incarcerated. Plus, what went down with the Saviors left a lot of blame to go around when it comes to why things escalated (and ended) as badly as they did. And if we're really putting our cards on the table? If Negan had done what he did to people that our heroes didn't know, he would've been forgiven by now. Sometimes, it felt like it was less about what Negan did and all about who he did it to along the way. But being given a second chance doesn't mean you're guaranteed friendship – and I couldn't see Rick & Negan being friends – at least until they're both very, very old. Respectful leaders who could learn how to work together for the greater good? Definitely? Could they trust one another to protect each other's families? Definitely? But sitting on a porch on a Tuesday night, shooting the s**t? That's asking way too much. Here's a look at the clip that TWD's Twitter account shared to ask the question: