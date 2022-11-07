The Watcher Season 2, New Non-Dahmer "Monster" Installments Confirmed

Big news for Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan today, courtesy of Netflix. After the global success of the Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale & Jennifer Coolidge-starring series, The Watcher has been given a green light for another mystery-soaked season. In addition, the streaming series is giving a green light to two limited series that will focus on "stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society." And though no specific topics were announced, Murphy, Brennan, and Netflix will be approaching both installments in much the same manner as they did with the Evan Peters & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Here's a Look Back at DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Peters & Nash-Betts are joined in the main cast by Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), and Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer). In the following featurettes, Peters opens up about playing the serial killer and the impact it had on him personally. Following that, Nash-Betts discusses why it was important for Glenda Cleveland's (the neighbor who tried in vain to get law enforcement involved) story to be told. For a look at what Peters and Nash-Betts had to share about the upcoming limited series, here's a look behind the scenes of Netflix's DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

