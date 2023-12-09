Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV, Wheel of Time | Tagged: amazon, prime video, Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series EPs Developing Immersive Experience

Amazon has given the green light for a new immersive experience based on its adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time novels.

There's something to be said about how fandom can set the bar for a franchise. After all, Amazon could have enlisted another visionary to expand the Tolkienverse but opted to stay true to director Peter Jackson for the original prequel series The Rings of Power. It seems like Amazon will do the same for The Wheel of Time tapping executive producers of the TV series Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot Productions to help lead the way for a new immersive adaption of the critically-acclaimed Robert Jordan book series. Selvage and Mondragon will partner with ArtsDistrict Studios and Vortex Immersion to "leverage their respective strengths" to create a series of immersive experiences that will "bring the wonders of The Wheel of Time to life by harnessing the power of cutting-edge immersive and AI-enabled technologies, including 360-degree visuals and sound, holographic projections, and spatial storytelling, to create a riveting entertainment experience" in a statement to Deadline.

Iwot Productions co-produced The Wheel of Time TV series with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Seasons one and two, which stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and Madeleine Madden, stream on Prime Video. ArtsDistrict Studios is a leading firm in the creation of in-person 360-degree story-driven experiences. Vortex is best known for its work in the construction of domed and spherical venues for immersive entertainment and experiential marketing. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with proven innovators ArtsDistrict Studios and Vortex Immersion to create extended Wheel of Time-branded experiences in an immersive, interactive, and unforgettable way," said Selvage, CEO of iwot Productions. "This collaboration will allow us to create spellbinding experiences that will redefine the way that audiences interact with stories." "We are excited to partner with iwot Productions and Vortex to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling," David Galpern of ArtsDistrict Studios added, "We aim to fully immerse the audience in narrative worlds, and it is a thrill to explore a world as rich as 'The Wheel of Time'. We believe that immersive entertainment is not just the future but the here and now, and we are committed to creating experiences that are truly unforgettable."

The original Wheel of Time novels spanned 14 books, with Brandon Sanderson completing the last three books: 2009's The Gathering Storm, 2010's Towers of Midnight, and 2013's A Memory of Light, following Jordan's passing in 2007. Jordan provided notes for Sanderson to work on and wrote the epilogue for A Memory of Light. The story portrays a world teetering on the brink of chaos, where five friends from a remote village are touched with destiny and tasked with uniting a fractured world against the Dark One and his thirteen champions known as the Forsaken-men and women who have given their souls to the dark in return for immortality and unimaginable powers.

