Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time: Prime Video Cancels Series After 3 Seasons

Prime Video has reportedly canceled its Rosamund Pike-starring adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels after three seasons.

A little more than a month after the third season wrapped up its run, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Prime Video has canceled Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins's Rosamund Pike-starring series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels. Reports are that the decision was made following "lengthy deliberations," but the series was reportedly doomed after looking at the cost of the series in comparison to how it had been performing on the streaming service. Regarding Nielsen's Top 10 Originals ranking, the series was on the charts for its first two seasons but fell off after the third episode of Season 3 (though The Wheel of Time saw critical praise and its Rotten Tomatoes score grew over the course of the three seasons).

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin, and Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin also joined the cast. The cast also included Ayoola Smart, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, Gregg Chillingirian, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy & Rima Te Wiata.

Joining the cast for the third season are Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Olivia Williams (The Crown), Callum Kerr (Monarch), Luke Fetherston (Doctor Who), Nuno Lopes (White Lines), Isabella Bucceri (Finally Me), Nukâka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice), Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (The Lazarus Project), Björn Landberg (Galileo Mystery), and Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok).

Isis Mussenden is aboard as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios and based on Robert Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!