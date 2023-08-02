Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV, Wheel of Time | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, season 2, The Wheel of Time, Wheel Of Time

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Teaser: More Than Meets The Eye (VIDEO)

Returning on September 1st, Amazon's Prime Video series The Wheel of Time released a Season 2 teaser that has a secret that it wants to share.

With now less than a month to go until the second season of Prime Video & Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins's Rosamund Pike (Moiraine)-starring The Wheel of Time, hits our screens – and with today being Wednesday – we couldn't think of a better time to share a new teaser with you. In the clip that follows, Rand (Josha Stradowski) is presented with some seriously intense visions of the future – but are they to be believed? And are they telling the whole story? Apparently, if you're looking for answers than you might just find them in what you're about to see – if you look very closely. Because there are flash messages hidden within – and we're going to pass along one that we found to help prove our point and make life a wee bit easier for you:

Check out the tweet below for a look at the teaser that was released earlier today – and stick around after for a look at official trailer and some other previously-released goodies that we have waiting for you below:

Some of you have seen visions of the future. But is there more? pic.twitter.com/6ECSZtY1PL — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) August 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the great hunt set to begin on September 1st, here's a look back at the official trailer for Amazon's Prime Video series The Wheel of Time Season 2 – followed by a look back at previous previews for the second season:

For a blink-and-you'll-miss-it recap of the first season and some very interesting previews of what's to come, here's a look at Amazon's The Wheel of Time Season 2:

A Look Back at Previous The Wheel of Time Season 2 Previews

Here's a look behind the scenes at production on Season 2, which was released last summer:

Their journeys are far from over. Get a behind the scenes look at #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/K3IVCyMOw3 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official wrap video for the second season of Amazon's The Wheel of Time:

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin have also joined the cast. In addition, we have Ayoola Smart, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chillingirian joining in on the second season. And in April 2023, we learned that Danish model-actress Maja Simonsen, Icelandic actress & former Olympic swimmer Ragga Ragnars (Chiad and Bain, respectively); Irish actor Jay Duffy (Dain Bornhald); and New Zealand singer, actress & comedian Rima Te Wiata (Sheriam Bayanar) had joined the streaming series in recurring roles. It's also been confirmed that Meera Syal (The Sandman) has been tapped for the role of Verin Mathwin, an Aes Sedai and a member of the Brown Ajah (who view learning & knowledge as the real path to power).

Isis Mussenden is aboard as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios and based on Robert Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

