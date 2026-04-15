Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus S04 Filming Underway; Set During Cannes Film Festival

Filming is officially underway on HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus Season 4, which will take place during the Cannes Film Festival.

Article Summary The White Lotus Season 4 starts filming on the French Riviera and is set during the Cannes Film Festival.

New episodes will feature White Lotus hotel guests and staff set along France's glamorous Côte d'Azur.

Mike White returns as creator, writer, and director, promising more drama and intrigue in a luxe setting.

Star-studded cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Kumail Nanjiani, and more big names.

We've been getting casting and location rumblings for close to a year now, with things coming into focus much more over the past few weeks. But now, viewers of HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus are getting the official intel on who and what they can expect with the upcoming fourth season. Filming is officially underway on the French Riviera, with the season also set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez, Monaco, and Paris (though the story is set along the Côte d'Azur). The official overview reads: "The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival."

The announced cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet. Here's a look at the teaser image that was released along with the news:

In August 2025, EP David Bernad checked in with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the show's impressive nominations haul and much more. Along the way, Bernad offered some insights into the fourth season's location and theme. In terms of White's experience filming the 50th season of CBS's hit reality competition series Survivor, Bernad hadn't spoken to White about it but imagined it would play some role in how the season is crafted. "I'm sure, even subconsciously, something Mike experienced from this past season of 'Survivor' will end up somehow in the show," he shared. "I don't know what his experiences were, but he's such a humanist, and he's so aware of the world and his experiences, and I think that always informs his writing."

The hotels featured during the fourth season include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. HBO's The White Lotus Season 4 is created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

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