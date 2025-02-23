Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Mike White, The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3 Preview: A Look at E02 "Special Treatments"

With a new episode hitting tonight, here's our preview for HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus S03E02: "Special Treatments."

If there's one thing that we're already appreciating about the third season of HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus right from the jump, it's that it's much more of a "slow burn" so far in terms of storylines. We appreciate that because, with White's past track record, we know that it's going to pay off big time. That brings us to a preview of tonight's episode, S03E02: "Special Treatments" – coming off a season opener that kicked things off with a cliffhanger – and then ended with one very intriguing return shocker.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2: "Special Treatments" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2: "Special Treatments" – The exploits of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, followed by a new season trailer, a look behind the scenes at how S03E01: "Same Spirits, New Forms," and a look back at the season's opening credits:

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!