The Witcher Renewed for Season 3; New Season 2 Previews Released

With its second season set to hit the streaming service on December 17, The Witcher star Henry Cavill showed up at Netflix's Tudum to offer a new sneak preview of the second season that sees a growing father/daughter dynamic happening between Cavill's Geralt and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) as she begins training. And considering what Ciri's power levels were looking like at the end of last season, it comes not a moment too soon- and that's where Kim Bodnia's Vesemir (Geralt's mentor & father figure) will play a major role in Ciri's training.

Now here's a look at some new scenes from the second season of The Witcher, where dangers (and questions) await: Geralt reconnects with his old friend Nivellen; and then, Geralt look to protect Ciri from a monster. Oh, and before you go? The Witcher was officially renewed for Season 3 (along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season 2 First Look Clip: Nivellen | The Witcher | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PSGrtPioRE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season 2 First Look Clip: Geralt & Ciri | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_bnu-6oOwc)

And here's an extensive look at where the series is heading with a new extended look with tons of Season 2 footage:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Road to Season 2 Trailer | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSDKdjLlFxE)

With the global phenomenon set to return to Netflix on December 17, here's a look at the official teaser for the second season of The Witcher:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AICKeUb0z0Q)

"The Witcher" Season 2: Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

We also have episode titles for Season 2: Episode 1 – 'A Grain of Truth"; Episode 2 – "Kaer Morhen"; Episode 3 – "What Is Lost"; Episode 4 – "Redanian Intelligence"; Episode 5 – "Turn Your Back"; Episode 6 – "Dear Friend"; Episode 7 – "Voleth Meir"; and Episode 8 – "[REDACTED]." Hmmm… here's a look at the episode announcement video:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 | Title and Logo Reveal | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEZbcmcCQvE)

And then we had a parade of behind-the-scenes featurettes covering a number of aspects of the production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: WitcherCon | Converging Destinies | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPL0T3dYlN8)

"Converging Destinies": The Witcher's Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla of Cintra experienced extraordinary changes and challenges in Season 1, but their evolution is only just beginning. Actors Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan look back at their characters' journeys so far, and preview what's in store for Season 2.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: WitcherCon | Inside Kaer Morhen | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTVgjtKc414)

"Inside Kaer Morhen": Throughout its many portrayals in the games and on-screen, Kaer Morhen has long been the sanctuary of Geralt and his witcher brothers; but what's the history behind this ancient castle and its place in witcher mythology? Here's everything you need to know about the beloved home of the Wolf School!

"Humans of the Continent Series": It takes a village to build the Continent. Meet the talented production crew who are responsible for bringing The Witcher to life behind the scenes, as they share their insights into their eclectic and sometimes surprising jobs.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Humans of the Continent – Armorer Nick Jeffries | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHKrmV87mDs)

"Humans of the Continent Series: Master Armourer" – Master Armourer Nick Jeffries takes us behind the scenes of the armoury department and some key weapons of the series

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Humans of the Continent – Puppeteers Matt Fraser and Dan Gregory | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sS9qzxmPIVw)

"Humans of the Continent Series: Puppeteers" – A very entertaining behind the scenes insight from the people in green behind the new and favourite monsters of The Witcher, from Matt Fraser and Dan Gregory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Humans of the Continent – Lens Technician Ashruti Patel | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X75gdBpsZNA)

"Humans of the Continent Series: Lens Tech" – A fascinating look at the intricate costume detail found in the depth of a stare, from lens technician Ashruti Patel