The Witcher Season 2 Announces December Premiere Date; Preview Images

CD Projekt Red and Netflix's WitcherCon promised to have some good stuff about the second season of the streaming service's The Witcher and we'll leave it to you to decide if they pulled it off. Previously, Netflix and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich's focused on quick-cut previews of what the future has in store for Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt (Henry Cavill) but to be honest? They were of the blink-and-you'll-miss-something variety. This time around, viewers were given a sneak peek of a second season monster- a leshy (featured in the video game), a forest monster that "lives only to kill" and when they do kill? They don't leave much behind. Here's a look at two screencaps from the teaser screened, followed by a look at a leshy from the video game:

Next up, viewers had a chance to check out a preview image of Ciri in the middle of sword training:

Then Joey Batey made a pre-taped appearance for a little fun and preview Jaskier's new "rock-n-roll" look:

And then the news everyone was waiting for… see you on December 17th!

"The Witcher" Season 2: Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

And that's not all! We also have episode titles for Season 2: Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth; Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen; Episode 3 – What Is Lost; Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence; Episode 5 – Turn Your Back; Episode 6 – Dear Friend; Episode 7 – Voleth Meir; and Episode 8 – [REDACTED]. Hmmm… here's a look at the episode announcement video:

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser focusing on the second-season journey that Geralt's about to undertake:

No longer lost in the woods, here's a look back at the montage of scenes featuring Ciri and more released during Geeked Week for the second season of The Witcher:

Here's a look at the official wrap video released back in April, one including a very cool wrap speech from Cavill:

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

