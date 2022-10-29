The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill Out; Liam Hemsworth In As Geralt

Well, in a way, you could say we kinda saw this coming. After Warner Bros. Discovery made nice with The Witcher star Henry Cavill and both made big news announcing more Superman was on the way, fans of the Netflix fantasy series were wondering what that meant for the future of the "Witcher" verse. We got that answer earlier today, with Cavill stepping down as Geralt of Rivia for the now-confirmed fourth season. Stepping into the role will be Liam Hemsworth (Poker Face) for the fourth season. The Witcher universe will expand later this year with the four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin premiering on December 25, 2022. The main series returns in Summer 2023 for Cavill's final run.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," Cavill wrote in response to the news. Hemsworth added, "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."