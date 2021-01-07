The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Offers Post-Injury Update

With production on the second season of Netflix's The Witcher currently on pause as the UK's new COVID lockdown rolls on, a little good news on the health front. Back in the middle of December 2020, we reported that series star Henry Cavill aka Geralt was recovering from "a minor leg muscle injury" sustained during production at Arborfield Studios, west of London. Based on the initial U.K. reporting, Cavill injured his leg while on an assault course, working at a height of 20 feet while wearing a safety harness. Production continued while Cavill recovered, with the holiday break set for the end of the year. let's flash ahead to today, and Cavill is letting everyone know that he's back to doing some outdoor exercising and even a jog- his first since what he described as his hamstring injury (a story he promises to share another time) first happened and to help him burn off some weight "after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey."

"We are in lockdown here the UK so I'm using my once a day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury! (More on that another time). It wasn't fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey." Here's a look at Cavill's post from earlier today:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.