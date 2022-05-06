The Wonder Years: ABC Fires Fred Savage for "Inappropriate Conduct"

If ABC & 20th Television's The Wonder Years moves on to a second season, it will do so without series director, executive producer, and star of the original series, Fred Savage. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that ABC is cutting ties with Savage following "multiple complaints of misconduct" that were investigated, leading to his being terminated from the series. "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years'," a 20th Television spokesman said in a statement. While no official details were released on the allegations, DH is reporting from sources that they involved "verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior."

Now here's a look at a behind-the-scenes featurette on ABC's The Wonder Years:

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

ABC's The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.