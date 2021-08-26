The Wonder Years Official Trailer Released; OG Series Cast "Takeover"

In honor of ABC and Lee Daniels' upcoming reimagining of The Wonder Years set to premiere next month, viewers are getting a chance to get in on the fun. With the series premiering Wednesday, September 22, ABC released the official trailer during today's TCA summer press tour (which you can check out below). In addition, the network's Wednesday comedy lineup will pay homage to the original series with a "takeover" as original series cast members are set to appear throughout the evening on Wednesday, October 13. The festivities begin with a guest appearance by Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold) on The Goldbergs, followed by a take on the iconic theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker in the all-new The Wonder Years. Following that, Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold) will guest star on The Conners, and then we have an appearance by Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) on Home Economics.

Now here's your look at the official trailer for ABC's The Wonder Years, premiering on September 22:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wonder Years | Official Trailer – Series Premiere Sept 22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlDgPSws6Oc)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

ABC's The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage.

