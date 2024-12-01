Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: christmas, disney

The Wonderful World of Disney: Your Holiday Spectacular Viewing Guide

With ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular hitting tonight, here's your viewers' guide to who's performing and much more.

Earlier this month, we shared a trailer and preview images for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. Now, with only hours to go until the ninth edition of the holiday special hits ABC screens (and streaming the following day), Bleeding Cool is passing along a viewers' guide to when and how to watch, who will be performing, and much more. In addition, we have some behind-the-scenes with a number of the performers and an extensive image gallery previewing the performances. So, with that in mind…

When Is ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" & Where Can We Watch?

The holiday special takes place on Sunday, December 1st, at 8:01 pm EST/PST (streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the next day).

Who Is Hosting ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"?

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro serve as the special's hosts, with Kristen Bell serving as the special's narrator.

Who Is Performing During ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"?

The ninth edition of the special includes a lineup of new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko'Olina, Hawaiʻi. Here's a look at who you can expect to see and what they will be performing:

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – "Deck the Halls" / "Holly Jolly Christmas"

Auliʻi Cravalho – "Beyond" (from Moana 2)

Elton John – "Your Song"

John Legend – "Always Come Back" / "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – "White Christmas"

Ava Max – "O Holy Night" / "1 Wish"

Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – "Little Drummer Boy"

Carly Pearce – "Let It Snow"

Pentatonix – "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

Anika Noni Rose – "Milele" (from Mufasa: The Lion King)

Seventeen – "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

Any Video Previews and Images for ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"?

Oh, yes – we definitely do. Along with a pretty impressive image gallery, we also have a number of video features giving a number of the artists performing during the special a chance to share their feelings on the holidays:

Who Got ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" Onto Our Screens?

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner for Disney Yellow Shoes Studio, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Ashley Edens as well as Film 45 for the holiday special.

