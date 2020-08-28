The X-Files: FOX, Chris Carter Team for Adult Animation Spinoff Comedy

As a long-running fan of The X-Files, I will readily admit that when some mentions "new series," a number of very legit jokes come to mind. Will we get yet another answer to what happened with Mulder's (David Duchovny) sister? Will the series copy the show's last return and burn out by the end of its second run? Will FOX cancel it just as it's getting good, but not before airing three shows out of order? Then when you tell me that the series is a spinoff called The X-Files: Albuquerque, and jokes about Bugs Bunny and Better Call Saul come to mind. But that's okay because both the network and original series creator (and now executive producer) Chris Carter are in on the joke, with FOX giving a script and presentation commitment.

Written and executive produced by Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (Paradise PD), the series will not focus on Mulder or Scully (Gillian Anderson) but on "an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. They're essentially the X-Files' B-team." Translation: FOX is going after its own Star Trek: Lower Decks. Carter, Russo, and Sosenko executive produce alongside former X-Files writer Gabe Rotter, with Bento Box handling animation.

Though comments from FOX then-CEO Gary Newman and Anderson signaled that the franchise had run its course in 2018, Carter told TVLine in an interview that he wasn't quite ready to close the doors yet. I can't imagine there wouldn't be more X-Files, in some shape or form. I think there are lots more stories to tell and ways to tell them. I'm leaving this as a giant cliffhanger, and Gillian has announced that she's not coming back. Hard-core X-Files fans know there have been no real endings on the show."