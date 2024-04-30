Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bryan cranston, roku, tightrope, ty burrell

Tightrope! Roku, Bryan Cranston, Ty Burrell Set for New Comedy Series

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), and Roku are teaming up for a comedic take on the 1950's series Tightrope!

Okay, if we're being honest? You would be hard-pressed to come up with a project involving the amazing Bryan Cranston (AMC's Breaking Bad) and Emmy & SAG Award-winning actor Ty Burrell (ABC's Modern Family) that we wouldn't be excited about – but this one has serious anthology/guest star potential. Earlier today, streaming platform Roku announced that it had given a series order for a comedic take on the 1950's series Tightrope! – starring Burrell and executive-produced by Cranston.

Created by Russell Rouse and Clarence Greene in association with Screen Gems, Tightrope! ran for one season, from September 1959 to September 1960. Over the course of 37 episodes, Mike Connors's undercover agent named "Nick," who would infiltrate criminal gangs to bring them down – walking a "tightrope" between what's right and wrong with each case as his undercover work quite often found him at odds with both sides of the law. In the upcoming version, the drama shifts to slapstick comedy – with Burrell set to play a lone wolf detective who follows cases from city to city as he searches for his long-lost love – the one who got away.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with Bryan and Roku Originals on this bonkers (in the best way) idea of a show," Burrell shared in a statement when the news was first announced. Cranston added, "I was inspired by the on-the-nose old drama series of the '50s to mess with the whole thing and create a new version of a lunatic comedy, never seen before in a TV series. 'Tightrope!' is a result of a fever dream and conceived over a bowl of chili at Chasen's, savvy?"

Roku's Tightrope! will be produced by Moonshot Entertainment, Desert Whale Productions, and Village Roadshow Television. Cranston and James Degus will serve as executive producers for Moonshot Entertainment – with Burrell executive producing for Desert Whale Productions. Adam Small and Fax Bahr will also executive produce and direct the series, and Morgan Pichinson will oversee on behalf of Roku Originals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!