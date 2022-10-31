Tim Burton Discusses Wednesday During Lucca Comics & Games 2022

On Halloween, Lucca Comics & Games was able to bring Tim Burton out to Lucca, Italy, to speak about the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday. This is one of the major presentations the festival was able to nab all weekend, as they were able to have Burton arrive for roughly a 45-minute chat about the show and other topics that came up, as they held it in the Teatro del Giglio

Festival Director Emanuele Vietina came out to host the event and conducted part of the Q&A with the director, as Burton came out to a standing ovation and a thank you for him coming out to Lucca for the event. They started talking about the inspiration for the Netflix series and the direction he decided to go in. Burton grew up reading the comic strip and the original TV series and admitted he felt like Wednesday as a teenager with the same point of view. But she's usually portrayed as a child, and he wanted to see what it would be like to have her as a teenager going to school and coming of age as that character. Burton praised Jenna Ortega for her portrayal in the series, saying there wouldn't be a show without her and her strength of character.

They went into a quick discussion about Thing, the bodiless hand, and the approach they had with the character in this series. Tim Burton said he wanted to give him a more "lived-in look" to show that he's lived more of a life, which is a very different approach to his time being a hand in a box. He said the character had been done well previously in TV and films, but he wanted him o look more like an old horror movie kind of creature, akin to The Crawling Hand or The Beast With Five Fingers, that way, he feels like he had a history and wasn't just a hand. Burton worked with a magician as the hand, who Burton referred to as "the Dustin Hoffman of hands."

After those questions, they gave the media in the audience a chance to ask a few. One writer asked about mental health issues in relation to the character, which Burton admitted he can relate to having them himself. Which is what he appreciates about the character, as she's clear and direct and says what she feels. She has a quiet symbolic strength which is why he was drawn to her and why he believes she is an iconic character. She goes to a school for outcasts, but she is an outcast among outcasts, which is why the script really spoke to him as it reflected on how he felt about school, his parents, and other people.

The subject of Danny Elfman making the soundtrack was broached, and Tim Burton was happy to say he enjoyed working with Danny and treats him as if he's another character in the show. He treats the music as another character since it has such an impact on what's happening. He was happy that he worked on it and found time to do it before going back to being a rock star. he also touched on working with costume design Colleen Atwood and her work on the series as she found the right look for the characters. He was asked briefly about the other directors who worked on the series and the work they did, in which Burton expressed his respect for them and how he was excited to see what they do with the series after they set the tone.

Another member of the media asked about the feeling of it in terms of sci-fi, which Burton said is far more horror. The work he did for the series was to go back more toward the original cartoon strip and especially the way Gomez was portrayed in that setting, and how he and Morticia are a miss-matched couple. Back to the main interviewer, they touched on his view of comics. He said, "I did Batman; I must have read comics at some point!" He admitted that the way his mind worked, he had trouble reading comics growing up, but he has respect for the artists, and he fell in love with the art. At that point, the event came to a close as he received a standing ovation from the local and international media on hand.

Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd, 2022.